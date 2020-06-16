Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Party City Holdco in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Party City Holdco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.07.

Shares of NYSE PRTY opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 15,524 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 27,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Party City Holdco (PRTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.