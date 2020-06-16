Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Arret F. Dobson Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Arret F. Dobson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $12,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 105,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,578.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $154.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $16.19 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 10.0% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PKBK shares. ValuEngine lowered Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Parke Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.