Papa John’s Int’l’s (PZZA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PZZA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s Int’l has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.86.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $78.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,926.50, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.92. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $84.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.30.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $409.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.61 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $116,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 28.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

