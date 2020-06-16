Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Get Pagegroup alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pagegroup from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pagegroup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of MPGPF opened at $5.06 on Friday. Pagegroup has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24.

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pagegroup (MPGPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pagegroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagegroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.