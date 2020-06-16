Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Owens & Minor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Owens & Minor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cfra boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.05.

Shares of OMI opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $459.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,713,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after buying an additional 465,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,493,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after buying an additional 1,240,216 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,134,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after buying an additional 122,653 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,724,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after buying an additional 424,187 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 156.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 605,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

