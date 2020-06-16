Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Cowen currently has a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS opened at $57.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $61.46.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $216,000.

About Otis Worldwide

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.