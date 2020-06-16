OTCMKTS:TLLTF (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Price Target Raised to $0.80 at Canaccord Genuity

OTCMKTS:TLLTF (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $0.60 to $0.80 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of OTCMKTS:TLLTF in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLLTF opened at $0.43 on Friday. OTCMKTS:TLLTF has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26.

TILT Holdings Inc, a vertically-integrated infrastructure and technology cannabis company, provides various products and services to businesses operating in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company is organized in two business units, Software & Services, and Consumer Devices & Packaged Goods.

