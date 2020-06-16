Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Receiving Very Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) has trended very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Orezone Gold earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on Orezone Gold in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORZCF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,536. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40. Orezone Gold has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.67.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. Its flagship property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

