Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.95.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $53.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $162.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.65. Oracle has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 48.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

