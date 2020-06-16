Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRSP. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised Crispr Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.39.

Shares of CRSP opened at $62.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.27 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.16. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $1,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 17,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,117,347.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,211,648.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,968 shares of company stock valued at $6,575,386. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 23.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,766,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,739,000 after purchasing an additional 716,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 233.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 596,255 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 952,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,004,000 after purchasing an additional 398,012 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $15,410,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 904.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,031,000 after purchasing an additional 355,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

