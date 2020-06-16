Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report released on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.73) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.35). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Axovant Gene Therapies’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

AXGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axovant Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGT opened at $3.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.55. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXGT. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axovant Gene Therapies by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Axovant Gene Therapies by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. 31.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

