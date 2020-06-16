Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Servicemaster Global in a report released on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Servicemaster Global’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Shares of NYSE SERV opened at $35.65 on Monday. Servicemaster Global has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

