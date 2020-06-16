OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,222,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,230 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.14% of OneMain worth $80,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on OMF shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

OneMain stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.02. OneMain Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.55 million. OneMain had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

In related news, CFO Micah R. Conrad acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $47,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at $477,139.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

