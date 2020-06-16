ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the May 14th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director John William Gibson purchased 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $260,307.06. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 345.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 130.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OGS. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $77.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $96.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.29.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.06). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

