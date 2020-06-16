Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 273,500 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the May 14th total of 290,400 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th.

In other Olympic Steel news, Director Richard P. Stovsky acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Insiders own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 320.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel stock opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.03 million, a PE ratio of 57.30 and a beta of 1.62. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $18.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $354.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

