Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Charles Race Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total transaction of $8,938,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,691,736.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Charles Race also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $8,624,500.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total transaction of $6,622,500.00.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $187.45 on Tuesday. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $205.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of -104.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.60.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. AXA boosted its position in shares of Okta by 2,813.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 49,666 shares in the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $3,983,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Okta by 7.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $67,392,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

