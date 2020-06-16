Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,581,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,440 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Odonate Therapeutics were worth $43,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 664,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 138,737 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 74,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.25. The company had a trading volume of 94,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,799. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

