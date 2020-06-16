Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,775,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Occidental Petroleum worth $147,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.98.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,841,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,843,112. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Dillon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 129,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,366.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,403 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

