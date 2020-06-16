Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 175.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,787 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $3,431,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,732,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,233,000 after purchasing an additional 192,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $20.67. 17,866,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,843,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.90. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $54.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.98.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

