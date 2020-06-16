NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.33.

SLQT stock opened at $28.44 on Monday. NYSE:SLQT has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

SelectQuote Inc

