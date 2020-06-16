NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of NVE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of NVEC opened at $59.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average is $62.54. NVE has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $76.40. The firm has a market cap of $286.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 38.32, a current ratio of 43.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in NVE in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NVE by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NVE by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in NVE by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in NVE in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

