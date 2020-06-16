Nucleus Financial Group PLC (LON:NUC) Insider David Ritchie Ferguson Buys 97 Shares

Nucleus Financial Group PLC (LON:NUC) insider David Ritchie Ferguson purchased 97 shares of Nucleus Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £149.38 ($190.12).

David Ritchie Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, David Ritchie Ferguson acquired 111 shares of Nucleus Financial Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £150.96 ($192.13).

Nucleus Financial Group stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 150.50 ($1.92). 1,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nucleus Financial Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 52.50 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 194 ($2.47). The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 139.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 149.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.84 million and a PE ratio of 19.29.

Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

NUC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Nucleus Financial Group from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 135 ($1.72) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Nucleus Financial Group from GBX 205 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Nucleus Financial Group Company Profile

Nucleus Financial Group Plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across an open architecture universe, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, and investment trusts through a range of tax wrappers.

