NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NTT Docomo to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NTT Docomo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NTT Docomo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, New Street Research raised NTT Docomo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of DCMYY opened at $26.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.36. NTT Docomo has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. NTT Docomo had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NTT Docomo will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

NTT Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

