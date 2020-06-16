Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NVS. Guggenheim downgraded Novartis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $85.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $193.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.85. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,888,000. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

