Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.00. The stock had a trading volume of 40,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.58 and its 200 day moving average is $88.85. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.