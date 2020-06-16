Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOVA MEASURING develops, produces and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company has pioneered the Integrated Metrology concept and is now expanding its activities by developing Integrated Monitoring and Process Control systems for CMP, CVD, Photolithography and Etch manufacturing processes. The company’s systems for CMP process control, delivering systems for CMP process control, delivering have measured more wafers than all other metrology companies combined. “

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NVMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Benchmark restated a buy rating on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.50.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $47.43 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.41.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.70 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 181.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 21,745 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 19.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 199,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.