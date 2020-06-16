Northcoast Research Comments on Wendys Co’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wendys in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 11th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Wendys alerts:

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WEN. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wendys from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.61.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. Wendys has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Wendys by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter worth about $3,630,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Wendys by 25.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Wendys by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wendys news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $425,276.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,905.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 167,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $3,577,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,451.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 558,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,556. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.