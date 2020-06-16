Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,743,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,947 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,764,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,841,000 after acquiring an additional 645,658 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 14.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,763,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,373,000 after acquiring an additional 475,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,390,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 27.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,585,000 after acquiring an additional 735,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

