Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 67.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 63.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $543,747.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,345 shares of company stock valued at $12,185,194 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

