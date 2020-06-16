Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,234 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 279.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 258 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VMware by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,390 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $302,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 17.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $136.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.83. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $183.50.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,570,934.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $654,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,107,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,954 shares of company stock valued at $23,230,103 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.