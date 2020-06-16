Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,200 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 290,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,546,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OFC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.88 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

