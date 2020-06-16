Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,663,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $35,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $6,257,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NWL opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

