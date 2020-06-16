Netflix’s (NFLX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Bank of America currently has a $525.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura lifted their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $435.55.

NFLX opened at $425.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $187.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.13, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $458.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $428.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.40.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,451 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,360,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,164 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,602,776,000 after purchasing an additional 348,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

