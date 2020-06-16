Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 79 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 79 target price on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a CHF 109 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a CHF 105 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 120 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays set a CHF 112 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 94 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 107.

Nestlé has a 52-week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52-week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

