National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,313,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,094 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.88% of National Vision worth $44,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,054,000 after buying an additional 324,977 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in National Vision by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 815,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 394,886 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $2,284,000.

NASDAQ:EYE traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 619 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 90.55 and a beta of 2.01.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. National Vision had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $469.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

