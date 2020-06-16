National Bank Financial Raises Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$22.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AC. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.00.

TSE:AC opened at C$18.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 63.28. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$9.26 and a twelve month high of C$52.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.46.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.15) by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.78 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

