MVL Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 16th. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $154,108.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology, CoinBene, IDCM and IDEX.

MVL Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,354,276,413 tokens. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology, IDEX, Cashierest, UEX, IDCM and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

