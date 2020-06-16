Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.32). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. MKM Partners lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.61.

Shares of MUR opened at $14.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $28.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $76,132.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,144.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $78,350.00. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $63,304,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,102,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,540,000 after buying an additional 958,974 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,462,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,225,000 after buying an additional 936,946 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,539,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,436,000 after buying an additional 893,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,741,000 after buying an additional 658,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

