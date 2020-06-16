Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Lifted to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.22.

Shares of MTL opened at C$7.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.18. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.62 million and a PE ratio of 11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$318.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

