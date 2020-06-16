Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Lifted to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.22.
Shares of MTL opened at C$7.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.18. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.62 million and a PE ratio of 11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.09.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.
