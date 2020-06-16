M&T Bank Corp Sells 85 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pool by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Pool by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Pool by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.38.

POOL opened at $252.67 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $271.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.97 million. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $4,163,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,429,775.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $975,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,183 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,750. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

