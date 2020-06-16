Morgan Stanley Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $122.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.04.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $115.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.89. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,243 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,827 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.