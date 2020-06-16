Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.94.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $68.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.00. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $73.43. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,707,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $5,609,320.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,328.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

