Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,994,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,609 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.38% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $116,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth $2,080,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth $83,272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 332,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 82,134 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 12.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 35.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 569,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 149,289 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.75. 14,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,258. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.34. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -304.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

