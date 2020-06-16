MML Investors Services LLC Has $654,000 Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 190,435 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $18,619,000 after buying an additional 44,564 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,046 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 11,037 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,332 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 113,371 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $11,085,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,741 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $90.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.89. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.