MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.78.

MKSI opened at $105.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.73. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $122.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $535.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $482,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

