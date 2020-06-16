MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) PT Lowered to GBX 800 at Liberum Capital

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its target price cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 814 ($10.36) to GBX 800 ($10.18) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GLE. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on MJ Gleeson from GBX 750 ($9.55) to GBX 765 ($9.74) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 841 ($10.70).

GLE opened at GBX 738 ($9.39) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 719.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 807.56. The firm has a market cap of $410.60 million and a PE ratio of 15.24. MJ Gleeson has a twelve month low of GBX 512 ($6.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,010 ($12.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 4.87.

In related news, insider Andrew Coppel acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.64) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($49,637.27).

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

