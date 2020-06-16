MetaMorph Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, Mercatox, LATOKEN and IDEX. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $53,621.87 and $40,327.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.56 or 0.05865569 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00053612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00031435 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013019 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004428 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX, BiteBTC, Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

