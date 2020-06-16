Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

Get Mediwound alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. Mediwound has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Mediwound had a net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 75.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mediwound will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mediwound during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 117,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75,045 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mediwound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mediwound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediwound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.