McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Short Interest Down 5.3% in May

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 166,700 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the May 14th total of 176,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. McGrath RentCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 70,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $44.32 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.38.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

