MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MXL. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of MaxLinear from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MaxLinear from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of MXL stock opened at $18.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.89. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.42.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 32,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $520,835.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,275.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Madhukar Reddy sold 25,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $409,941.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 365,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,411.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,935. 9.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.